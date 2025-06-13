Everton & Arsenal eye move to sign Sporting star Geny Catamo

Everton and Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Sporting CP star Geny Catamo, as per Caught Offside.

The Lions thrived under former manager Ruben Amorim’s guidance, securing a couple of Liga Portugal titles and several domestic cup competitions.

The Portuguese boss assembled a strong squad at Jose Alvalade Stadium before joining Manchester United in mid-season, so Sporting still won the league title last term even after his departure.

A host of the Lions’ stars have been attracting the attention of several big clubs around Europe, with Viktor Gyokeres, Francisco Trincao, Morten Hjulmand, Ousmane Diomande, and Goncalo Inácio being among them.

Moreover, Chelsea have already secured Geovany Quenda’s service, and he will move to Stamford Bridge at the end of next season.

Now, Caught Offside state that Catamo has also been on the radar of several clubs, and Arsenal have been monitoring his progress closely before making a potential swoop.

Battle

Apart from the Gunners, Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the other English clubs that have registered their interest in signing him. Moreover, Atletico Madrid, Nice, Udinese, and Genoa are also plotting a swoop.

The 24-year-old is tied down to a contract until 2028 at Jose Alvalade Stadium and has a £51m release clause. But, Everton and Arsenal could test Sporting’s resilience by submitting a formal £21m-£25m proposal.

The Mozambique international is a versatile left-footed forward. He is comfortable playing on the right flank and the RWB position; moreover, he can also be deployed on the opposite side.

Everton are set to undergo a rebuild under David Moyes’ guidance this summer, and the Scottish boss is seemingly planning to bolster the wide areas.

On the other hand, Arsenal are said to be interested in hiring a new left-sided forward and are also willing to sign a right winger to support Bukayo Saka.

Catamo is a talented player and is yet to reach his prime. Therefore, he might be a useful acquisition for the North London club or the Merseysiders, should either club eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window for a reasonable price.