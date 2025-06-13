Arsenal considering move for RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are considering a move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa this summer.

The Gunners are expected to spend big during the summer transfer window and the prime focus could be on bolstering the attack.

The London giants are presently locked in negotiations with Leipzig over the potential transfer of striker Benjamin Sesko.

Caught Offside claim that the Gunners also appreciate Nusa and could make an approach for the Norwegian star.

The former Club Brugge ace could be purchased for £38 million. Chelsea and Newcastle are also among admirers.

Good talent

The 20-year-old signed for Leipzig from Club Brugge last summer. His debut campaign was hampered by a knee injury, but he still managed five goals and eight assists from 40 appearances in all competitions.

Nusa has the ability to play on the right or left wing, but he is more effective from the latter of those positions. This is where Arsenal are looking to strengthen with the inconsistency of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The Norwegian ace would be a good long-term acquisition for the Gunners. He is a superb dribbler and has also excelled with his high pressing. Nusa should only get better with more experience playing at the highest level.

However, Arsenal require a tried and tested option on the left wing. The London giants need someone who can make regular goal contributions and can provide an X-factor with his presence in the starting line-up.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo come to our mind. If Arsenal want to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race, they must pursue marquee signings this summer.

Arsenal’s main focus for now remains on purchasing an elite centre-forward. They are in concrete talks with Leipzig for Sesko, but seem to be keeping their options open with Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres on their radar too.

The Gunners were in contact with Gyokeres’ representative on Wednesday and have been tipped to make an offer for the Swede.