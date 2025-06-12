Viktor Gyokeres’ agent in talks with Arsenal’s owners



Arsenal have been tipped to sign a new centre-forward during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have lagged behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the past few seasons due to the lack of a marquee goalscoring striker, and the hierarchy are keen to find a proper solution.

CNN Portugal now report that the agent of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres was ‘in a meeting’ with Arsenal’s owners on Wednesday. Talks have entered a formal stage for the striker.

It is further mentioned that Gyokeres has always wanted to play for Arsenal.

Striker pursuit

Arsenal are determined to find an upgrade in the centre-forward department for the 2025/26 season. Gyokeres would be a fantastic recruit after another stupendous campaign with Sporting in Portugal.

The Swede registered 43 goals and 15 assists in his debut season for the Primeira Liga champions and he bettered his tally last campaign, scoring 54 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions.

The 27-year-old would be a fabulous addition to the Gunners ranks. He will face a sterner challenge in the Premier League with lesser counter-attacks, but should provide an upgrade for Arsenal with his superb finishing skills.

Gyokeres has a release clause worth £85 million in his contract, but Sporting are ready to consider his sale for £68 million.

It was initially reported that the striker could leave for £59 million due to a gentleman’s agreement with the Portuguese giants, but sporting director Frederico Varandas dismissed the claim on Wednesday.

Manchester United have also made an approach for the striker over the past few days, but Arsenal should be optimistic of striking an agreement with the player, who has his sights on Champions League football.

In fact, Portuguese publication Record claim that Arsenal and United are expected to make official bids for Gyokeres in the ‘next few hours’. Arsenal have the advantage, having qualified for the Champions League.

The Gunners have also been credited with a strong interest in purchasing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. It seems unlikely that Arsenal will secure deals for him and Gyokeres, but there could be a surprise in store.