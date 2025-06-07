Arsenal ‘advancing’ in talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are ‘advancing’ in talks to finalise a deal for RB Leipzig’s centre-forward Benjamin Sesko, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sesko has been high on Arsenal’s list of centre-forward options this summer. With 21 goals and six assists across all competitions, the 6ft 4in towering forward was one of the shining lights in Die Roten Bullen’s disappointing campaign, where they finished the season in seventh place. A summer departure is now looking increasingly likely, with Arsenal keen on swooping for him.

As per Romano, the Gunners have begun concrete talks and are now ‘advancing in negotiations’ as they look to finalise a deal to sign the Slovenian international.

The football transfer expert adds that talks are ongoing and progressing well between Arsenal, Leipzig and the player’s camp as they look to get a deal over the line.

However, Romano adds that an agreement has not been reached, but negotiations are well advanced for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal closing in on Sesko swoop

With negotiations reportedly ongoing, reaching an agreement on personal terms may not prove as difficult as matching the club’s valuation, as they are expected to demand a fee well above his €70m (£58m) Transfermarkt valuation.

Arsenal expressed concrete interest in signing Sesko last summer before the Slovenian forward committed his future to the Bundesliga side by penning a new contract extension that runs until the summer of 2029.

Leipzig are now open to letting him leave this summer after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and the Gunners have now entered concrete talks to make the deal happen.

The North London club’s growing need for a new centre-forward cannot be understated, and with the appointment of Andrea Berta, that need could come to fruition this summer.

Although several forwards — including Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak — have been linked with moves to the Emirates in recent months, Sesko has emerged as the priority target, with negotiations now reportedly ‘advancing.’

If a deal is struck, it would likely involve a sizeable fee, and it’ll be interesting to see whether sufficient funds will be left to strengthen other attacking areas, such as the left wing.