Liverpool ready to make a move to sign Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move to sign Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, as per Football Insider.

The 24-year-old moved to St James’ Park from Everton in January 2023. He initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings before enjoying a productive 2023/24 season.

In 48 appearances in all competitions, he scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists. Following that, he was selected to play for England in the European Championship last summer.

After being impressed by his performances, the Reds registered their interest in signing him ahead of last season. But, they never made a concrete approach, and he stayed at the Tyneside.

He couldn’t manage to replicate the same performance last term, making 15 goals in all competitions. Injury problems were one of the main reasons behind it.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool will look to go for a new left winger if Luis Diaz, who has been linked with a move away, leaves this summer, and are interested in Gordon.

Gordon to Liverpool

Liverpool have kept a close eye on the England international’s performances last term and are ready to make a move despite his average displays.

Newcastle aren’t in any PSR trouble after qualifying for the Champions League next season, so they aren’t in any rush to sell him. However, if they are forced to cash-in, Eddie Howe’s side want at least £75m.

Gordon is a left winger by trait, but can provide cover on the opposite side and can also play in the centre-forward position if needed. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

The forward has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Luis is approaching his 30s, and replacing him with a younger forward might be the right decision. Gordon would even be an ideal option, but it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually formalise their interest in signing him in this transfer window.