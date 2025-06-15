Gyokeres turns down Man Utd, Arsenal are his dream club



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal have the upper hand over Manchester United in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Sweden international had an extraordinary season with Sporting. He scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists from just 52 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese heavyweights.

Gyokeres is prepared to pursue a bigger challenge in his career, and Record make it clear that the 27-year-old has his sights on joining the Gunners instead of the Red Devils during the summer transfer window.

Man United have been in a constant dialogue with the player’s representative, but the striker is not convinced. United have been told that they are no longer an option for the former Coventry City marksman.

Gyokeres is closing the door on a move to Old Trafford, and Arsenal are his dream destination.

Big transfer

The 27-year-old signed for Sporting from Coventry in the summer of 2023 and had a wonderful debut campaign with 43 goals and 15 assists from 50 appearances. Despite this, there was barely any transfer interest last summer with clubs reluctant to trigger the £85 million release clause in his contract.

Gyokeres has proven himself for the second year running with 67 goal contributions and he could secure a big transfer this time around. Sporting are prepared to sell him for £68 million, a fee lesser than his clause, and could be willing to accept staggered payments from interested European clubs.

The striker has snubbed United due to a ‘greater sporting risk’ and it is justifiable. The Red Devils finished just 15th in the league last season with 42 points. Arsenal were runners-up for the third season running with 74 points. The Gunners have made significant progress and are closer to winning the league.

Gyokeres would not want to leave Sporting to join another club in transition like United. At Arsenal, he could make a big difference leading the line and could guide them to a long-awaited English crown. It remains to be seen whether the the London giants make a concrete move for him over the next few days.

Arsenal are keeping their striking options open and are also discussing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.