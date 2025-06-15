Arsenal make ‘breakthrough’ in bid to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal and RB Leipzig have recently started talks over the transfer for Benjamin Sesko to the Emirates Stadium. The Slovenian international is the Premier League side’s chief target having been on their radar since last year. Though he stayed put in Germany in 2024 to continue his development, a switch to London is seemingly a matter of time this time around.

Football Transfers has reported that Arsenal have made a ‘breakthrough’ in their negotiations with RB Leipzig regarding the 22-year-old’s transfer fees and the payment structure. It is expected that the Gunners will make a formal bid amounting to £85 million in the very near future and while personal terms with the forward are still pending, they are unlikely to cause any issues.

Sesko picked up this season where he left off the previous one as he scored 21 goals and provided six assists in all competitions for Leipzig. He was one of the best and most consistent performers in the Bundesliga over the course of the campaign, and is on the verge of completing a switch to England and becoming Arsenal’s much-needed number nine signing this year.

Sesko signing will heavily improve the team

Benjamin Sesko’s signing will be a huge impact on Arsenal. Their creativity has not been lacking in recent seasons but their finishing in some games has been questionable. The new striker will help bridge that gap and deliver crucial goals which had visibly dried up at different stages in the last three campaigns, thereby costing the team silverware.

His inclusion in the starting eleven will also help Mikel Arteta use Mikel Merino in his preferred position in midfield, consequently having a lot more stability and structure with and without the ball in his engine room. Kai Havertz can also play as a number 10, a position he has done exceptionally well in before he was deployed as the striker by his manager.

Once they secure Sesko’s signing, Arsenal will very likely turn their attention towards acquiring a left winger. Nico Williams and Rodrygo Goes are among those who they have been linked with in recent weeks but after making one of their most expensive signings, it remains to be seen how much cash Arteta will have in his budget to spend on other positions.