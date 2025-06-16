Liverpool weighing up £100m move for Anthony Gordon



Liverpool have had a busy summer transfer window and they have already secured deals for two Bayer Leverkusen stars.

Right-back Jeremie Frimpong was officially unveiled by the Reds earlier this month. The Dutchman has signed as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The Merseyside giants also have an agreement in place for Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz. The Reds are likewise negotiating the summer transfer of left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The Sun now report that the Reds could continue their spending spree with a surprise move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who was previously on their radar in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool are prepared to make a renewed approach this summer and could be willing to pay £100 million. A deal won’t be easy to pursue with Newcastle in a good financial position this time around.

Top-class

Liverpool have been overly reliant on Mohamed Salah for goal contributions. The Egypt international was exceptional in the Premier League last term with 47 goal involvements as the Reds won the title.

However, the club can’t expect Salah to replicate the feat. They need more creativity and output from other attacking players. Luis Diaz had a good start to the previous campaign, but his form dipped after the turn of the year.

Cody Gakpo was a consistent contributor until January before his season was disrupted by injury. The Dutchman struggled to find his goalscoring form during the final four months of the league campaign.

Liverpool have already added quality to their attack this summer with the £116 million acquisition of Wirtz. Gordon would be another top-class signing, given his good track record in the Premier League.

The former Evertonian has registered 22 goals and 23 assists from 106 appearances for the Magpies. Aside from this, he has also impressed with his high pressing, direct running and dribbling skills, primarily from the left wing.

Gordon’s playing style would perfectly suit Arne Slot’s tactical set-up. Newcastle are in a strong financial position after qualifying for the Champions League but a £100 million offer could test their resolve.

A transfer could depend on Gordon pushing for the transfer. The 24-year-old was a boyhood Liverpool fan. The Reds could compensate for his arrival with the potential sales of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

The duo have been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League. Diaz has also been on the radar of Barcelona.