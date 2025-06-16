Liverpool want to sign Dibling ahead of Man Utd & Tottenham

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as per Caught Offside.

Mohamed Salah’s future was a subject of concern for the Reds as his existing deal was set to expire at the end of this month. Following intense speculation, the Egyptian has decided to stay at Merseyside by signing a fresh term.

He is an explosive winger, but is set to turn 34 next year. As he ages, a winger like him tends to lose sharpness, so Liverpool have decided to extend his deal only until 2027.

Harvey Elliott is an option to play on the right flank but has been linked with a move away from the club, having failed to gain regular playing time under Arne Slot last term.

So, perhaps, the Dutch boss has started planning to bolster the right flank with a view to the long-term future. Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Dibling and could make a move this summer.

Following Southampton’s relegation, the 19-year-old is set to leave St Mary’s Stadium this summer. However, the Saints don’t want to let him leave for cheap and have slapped a £51m price tag on his head with his existing deal set to expire in 2027.

Battle

The report say that apart from Liverpool, Man Utd, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle United are also in this race. However, the Red Devils won’t push forward with this deal unless Southampton lower their valuation.

RB Leipzig also expressed their interest in Dibling and submitted a £30m bid to seal the deal. But it fell short of the South Coast side’s price tag, so they rejected it.

Dibling is a left-footed right-sided forward but is also comfortable in the CAM role. Despite Southampton’s poor performances last term, he showcased glimpses of his rich potential.

Tottenham always look out for young, talented player and Dibling would be an ideal option for their transfer strategy. Moreover, their new manager, Thomas Frank, is known for his ability to develop young talents.

On the other hand, Dibling would be playing as a rotational option under Slot should he move to Anfield this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see where the Southampton star goes if he eventually leaves St Mary’s Stadium in this transfer window.