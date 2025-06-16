Arsenal and Manchester United battling for Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, Spanish source El Nacional (h/t Sport Illustrated) has reported.

The Premier League giants could part ways with Thomas Partey and Casemiro, respectively, therefore opening the door for a new addition to their squads.

Lucien Agoume has been one of the breakthrough midfielders from La Liga in recent times and has been a key member of the Sevilla team having played 35 league games last season.

With the Andalusians struggling financially, however, they are open to selling the French youngster and have slapped him with a £17 million price tag since the winter.

Agoume is an excellent defensive midfielder who reads the game very intelligently. The 23-year-old is able to impose his physique to win back possession in the central areas of the pitch and also wins aerial duels with a high success rate.

Having said that, the player is just as good with the ball at his feet and can dictate play from deeper areas.

Man United move likelier than Arsenal

Though Arsenal will see a lot of value in a young talent like Lucien Agoume, it remains to be seen if they are able to land him ahead of Manchester United.

With Martin Zubimendi set to join the club soon, the Gunners will have a solid midfield with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino already a part of the team even if Thomas Partey was to leave.

With a lot of quality in Mikel Arteta’s engine room, it is doubtful whether Lucien Agoume would be inclined towards joining them at the cost of his game time.

The same cannot be said about Manchester United as they have released Christian Eriksen, are looking to sell Casemiro and will entertain offers for Kobbie Mainoo too. Manuel Ugarte also has not impressed much.

Man United will have their hands tied during the summer and at £17 million, they will see fantastic value in Lucien Agoume. The midfielder’s wages are unlikely to be much of an issue either, so he could join the Red Devils over Arsenal if a swoop to England materialises during this summer’s transfer window.