Tottenham make move to trump Chelsea to sign Garnacho

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a move to trump Chelsea in the race to sign Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, as per a recent report.

After making his senior debut under former manager Erik ten Hag, the Argentinian established himself as a key player for the Red Devils. However, following the Dutch boss’s dismissal, the 20-year-old was in and out of new head coach Ruben Amorim’s starting eleven last term.

He was even among the substitutes in the Europa League final against Spurs, where the Lilywhites won the game and overcame their almost two decades of trophy drought.

Following that, he expressed his frustration, and Amorim seemingly didn’t take that well. He has reportedly said to the forward that he has no room in his squad next season, and he should find a new club this summer.

The youngster has attracted a lot of attention in this transfer window with Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen reportedly expressing their interest. But the player’s desire is to stay in the Premier League.

Battle

Now, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), Tottenham see this as a market opportunity to strengthen the attacking department with an ‘explosive player’ and have already made a move to seal the deal.

However, Chelsea and Aston Villa are also in this race and are ready to go head-to-head with the North London club over this deal.

The South American is valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. Therefore, the Old Trafford club are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Garnacho likes to be deployed on the left flank but is also comfortable on the opposite side. His availability is impressive as he didn’t pick up any serious injuries over the last two seasons. In 58 appearances in all competitions, the forward scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists last season.

Tottenham have a history of signing talented young players, and Garnacho fits perfectly into their transfer strategy. He possesses the potential to reach the top and could be a great coup should the North London club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating the Blues in this race this summer.