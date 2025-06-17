Man Utd to make fresh bid to sign Tottenham target Mbeumo

Manchester United are reportedly ready to submit an improved bid to trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, as per Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League last term, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists in 38 appearances. His XG was 12.26, so he overperformed massively.

Therefore, there are some concerns about whether he can sustain this level. Still, the Red Devils have registered their interest in signing him, and it was reported earlier this month that the player has agreed to move to Old Trafford.

Now, Sky Sports claim that, having appointed Brentford boss Thomas Frank as the new manager, Tottenham have held talks to purchase the Cameroonian, and the player is intrigued by Spurs.

However, the player is leaning towards moving to Old Trafford, and they are expected to submit a fresh, improved bid to seal the deal. Brentford value the forward at around £60m and United’s initial offer, worth up to £55m, fell just short of the valuation.

Mbeumo’s current contract will expire at the end of next season, and the Bees have an option to extend his deal for a year further. So, they are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

The report state that Man Utd also have alternative options should they fail to reach an agreement with Brentford, with AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, who is also on Spurs’ radar, being one of them.

Man Utd have prioritised revamping the attacking department this summer, having struggled with goal-scoring problems last campaign. They have transfer-listed Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho, while they have already hired Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Brazilian is likely to be an option for the left CAM role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, and Mbeumo is seemingly the option for the opposite side.

Additionally, Man Utd also want a new striker and Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a move to Old Trafford after Viktor Gyokeres made it clear that his priority is to move to Arsenal. Liam Delap was United’s initial target, but he has joined Chelsea.