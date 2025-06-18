

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres would welcome calls from Liverpool regarding a summer transfer.

The Sweden international had a sensational 2024/25 campaign, registering 54 goals and providing 13 assists from 52 appearances. He is prepared to push for a bigger challenge, but Sporting are unlikely to sanction his sale on the cheap.

Arsenal and Juventus are leading the pursuit of the striker, but A Bola claim that the 27-year-old prefers a move to the Premier League. Aside from the Gunners, he ‘would welcome calls’ from Liverpool and Manchester City in England.

Sporting are firm on their £68 million price tag for the 27-year-old striker and won’t accept a penny less.

Top-class

Liverpool have lacked a genuine goalscoring striker in their ranks. Manager Arne Slot rotated between Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Costa last season, but none managed to find consistency from the no.9 position.

There is room for an upgrade ahead of next season. The Merseyside giants have already added more creativity in their ranks with a deal for Florian Wirtz, and a marquee striker would be the cherry on top for the Reds.

Gyokeres would be a top-class acquisition for the Anfield heavyweights. The Swede has a keen eye for goal, but has also impressed with his mobility, high pressing and ability to create chances for his teammates.

He will face a stiffer challenge in the Premier League, but would be an upgrade on Liverpool’s existing options upfront. As things stand, the Reds have not made any sort of contact for the former Coventry City man.

Arsenal are the only club in negotiations and have had an opening bid worth £55 million turned down. The Gunners have apparently cooled their interest due to the price tag, and the Reds have an opportunity to pounce.

Manchester United also hold an interest in the Swede, but he has already snubbed them due to the lack of Champions League football. Manchester City are unlikely to enter the race with the presence of Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

It remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s side consider an approach for Gyokeres.