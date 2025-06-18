Liverpool in talks to sign Victor Osimhen in a swap deal

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Napoli over a deal to sign Victor Osimhen in a ‘sensational swap’ deal, as per TEAMtalk.

The Nigerian’s future has been a subject of speculation in the recent transfer windows. He was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and Saudi Arabia last summer, but the forward eventually rejected either option before joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Cimbom last term, scoring 37 goals and registering seven assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

He has returned to Napoli this summer and is looking all set to leave the Italian giants. Al-Hilal made a concrete push to secure his service, but the player doesn’t want to move to Saudi Arabia yet.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in the African and have already held talks with Antonio Conte’s side to get the deal done. Simultaneously, they have also opened talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join, and he is ready to move to Anfield.

The player has a £63m release clause, but the Reds don’t want to spend that much and are prepared to include Darwin Núñez and Federico Chiesa in a part-exchange deal.

Osimhen to Liverpool

Liverpool are ready to let Núñez leave following his underwhelming displays last term, while Chiesa is also set to leave, having spent only one year at Anfield. He struggled with fitness problems last term and found it difficult to break into Arne Slot’s starting eleven.

Osimhen is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in finishing off his chances, and also works hard without possession. He has showcased his qualities at the highest level, helping Napoli win the Scudetto in the 2022/23 season.

Moreover, the Nigerian international possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, despite winning the Premier League title last term, Liverpool have been very busy this summer. After purchasing Jeremie Frimpong, they are on the verge of signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Moreover, they are expected to hire Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.