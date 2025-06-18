Arsenal step up efforts to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens ahead of Chelsea

Arsenal are looking to trump Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens this summer, according to Caughtoffside.

Bynoe-Gittens was one of the brightest sparks for Dortmund at the beginning of the season when they suffered a downturn in form. Although his game time reduced since the appointment of Nico Kovac in January, he was still electric whenever called upon and ended the season with 12 goals and five assists.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal’s London rivals, Chelsea, who couldn’t reach an agreement before the commencement of the Club World Cup after seeing an official bid turned down.

It appears the Gunners are looking to trump their rivals to the Englishman’s signature, as Caughtoffside claims that the North London club are now taking ‘concrete steps’ towards signing Bynoe-Gittens this summer.

Arsenal are ‘exploring’ new attacking options on the wing, including the likes of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, and Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz being courted, but it seems the club has now fully turned their attention to Bynoe-Gittens, according to the report.

The report adds that the 20-year-old, who is valued at £51m, is well-liked by Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta, and the club are now making him a ‘priority’ in the summer market.

Arsenal set to trump Chelsea

Caughtoffside adds that Arsenal are preparing to intensify their efforts in the coming days as they look to explore the terms of a possible deal to sign the winger ahead of Chelsea, who are firmly in the race, having agreed to a seven-year contract with the England U21 star.

Despite only agreeing to a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, the Gunners have been one of the most active sides in the summer transfer window, with Andrea Berta spearheading talks with several targets to bolster the team.

In attack, reports suggest the club are actively in talks with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as potential centre-forward options, and the left-wing now looks to be the next priority, with Bynoe-Gittens being eyed.

However, a report from Fabrizio Romano on X reveals that the youngster is ‘not opening doors’ to other clubs that are interested in him, so it’ll be interesting to see how negotiations pan out in the coming weeks.