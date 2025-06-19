Arsenal have advanced with offer for Viktor Gyokeres



According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Arsenal have advanced with an offer to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The London heavyweights are keen on signing a marquee striker this summer, and Gyokeres is one of the top names on their radar.

A Bola report that the Gunners have already ‘advanced’ with an offer worth £47 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons for the Swede.

However, Sporting are reportedly holding out for £68 million to part ways with their prized asset this summer.

Gyokeres is said to be ‘furious’ with the Portuguese champions, considering he was previously promised to leave for £51-60m by the hierarchy.

Striker quest

The Gunners are expected to sign a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres has emerged as a top target after a sensational campaign for Sporting where he scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists from just 52 appearances in all competitions.

The Swede will face a sterner challenge in the Premier League, but the Gunners seem convinced that he can provide an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus upfront.

Gyokeres is a modern striker who possesses superb mobility and can create chances for his teammates too. He is also good with his distribution and can high press opponents. He would be a good fit for manager Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can sort out a suitable transfer agreement with Sporting for the former Coventry City man. The Primeira Liga giants seem reluctant to lower their demands for the 27-year-old ace.

A Bola claim that Arsenal could return with a new proposal for the striker. The Gunners may not be willing to match the asking price and the focus could be on convincing Sporting to accept a reduced package in the coming weeks.

Arsenal already have an agreement to land Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners could also sign a versatile winger, a backup goalkeeper, a centre-back and another holding midfielder aside from a striker.

With the budget being limited, the hierarchy may not want to spend over the odds on a new centre-forward.