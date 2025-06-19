Liverpool pondering over record-breaking bid to sign ‘dream’ target Alexander Isak

Liverpool are closing in on Florian Wirtz’s signing from Bayer Leverkusen. The attacking midfielder is set to be their second signing ahead of next season and follows Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield. The Reds have acted swiftly to acquire two brilliant players but business might be far from over with the official start date of the summer transfer window just around the corner.

Evening Standard has reported that Liverpool continue to see Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak as a ‘dream’ target and would be willing to break their club-record for the second time this year to land him. Wirtz’s signing thought to be worth £116 million currently stands atop their most expensive transfers but a deal for Isak could cost close to £150 million, as per the source.

Isak scored 27 goals and provided six assists in all competitions this season, also scoring against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. He is arguably the top striker in the Premier League alongside Erling Haaland and considering the Reds are looking to move on from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, the former Real Sociedad star is seen as a brilliant option.

Isak worth the money for Liverpool

Should Liverpool manage to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, they would not only have brought in a striker capable of scoring over 25 goals consistently but also a player who can statistically replace Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has had very little support in the final third over the last two seasons and the prospect of his exit without a proper fill-in is surely intimidating.

At £150 million, Isak would still be worth the money due to his experience in the Premier League and also his age. The Swedish international will turn 26 in September and has a decent portion of his career ahead of him, including his prime years. If he continues to maintain an impeccable fitness record as he has done, he may be a handy target man well into his 30s as well.

That being said, Liverpool might first need to offload Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in order to ensure there is enough of a wage budget and room in the squad to accommodate Isak. While the former has been tipped to move to the Saudi Pro League, there has been no concrete interest in his Portuguese teammate as of now.