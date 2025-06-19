Chelsea ‘closely monitoring’ Strasbourg star Emanuel Emegha

Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly-rated centre-forward Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

The 22-year-old came to the limelight in Austria, where his goalscoring prowess with Sturm Graz caught the attention of several clubs across Europe. Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, won the race for his signature in the summer of 2023, and he has since become one of the most impressive young forwards in the French league.

Last season, he was a key part of the Blue-and-White’s historic European qualification, finishing the season as the club’s top scorer with 14 goals and an accumulated 17 goal contributions.

His performances have now caught the attention of top European clubs, who are now set to battle for his signature this summer.

According to Tuttojuve, Chelsea are plotting an attacking reinforcement this summer and have earmarked Emegha as a possible option this summer.

The West Londoners are ‘closely monitoring’ the Netherlands U21 international and are weighing up a possible move to sign the forward ‘in the coming weeks,’ according to the report.

However, the Blues face stern competition for the 6ft 4in forward, as the Italian outlet adds that Serie A giants Juventus are ‘strongly’ in contention for his signature as an alternative to first-choice target Victor Osimhen.

With Strasbourg set to play in Europe next season, they’ll be reluctant to sell their prized asset, but Chelsea have the advantage as they share the same ownership with the Alsatian outfit.

Emegha to Chelsea

The London giants have secured the signing of Liam Delap, who marked his debut with a sublime assist to Enzo Fernandez in their Club World Cup opener against LA Galaxy last Monday.

Now, Football Talk have recently published reports linking the Blues side with several centre-forward options, including Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade, so it appears Enzo Maresca needs another forward option to add depth and provide competition in the no. 9 position.

The latest to be linked is Strasbourg’s Emegha, who has caught the attention of the club with his performances in France last season.

Although the Dutchman, who is valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, presents a cut-price option, his possible transfer doesn’t seem necessary at this point, as the club already have Nicholas Jackson, who, despite being wasteful, has proven dependable sometimes and key to the team’s attacking cohesion.