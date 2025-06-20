Arsenal and Chelsea in battle to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal are in battle with Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz this summer, according to JuveFC.

The 20-year-old is one of Europe’s fastest-rising prospects. He first rose to prominence with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but contractual complications led to his departure, with Juventus beating several top European clubs to secure his signature.

The Bianconeri handed him the no. 10 jersey as a show of faith, and it’s safe to say the youngster has repaid the faith with 17 goal contributions, including a clinical finish in their 5-0 thumping of UAE side Al Ain in their Club World Cup opener.

Yildiz has been linked with a move to England in recent months, and now JuveFC is reporting that Arsenal and Chelsea have reignited their interest in signing the Germany-born Turkey international this summer.

The report adds that the London rivals have restarted negotiations with Juventus over the possibility of signing him in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants view his quality and the improvements he’ll bring to their respective teams and have now started talks with the player’s camp as they continue to monitor his situation in Turin, as per the report.

However, the Italian outlet adds that despite the interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, Yildiz is currently not pushing for a departure this summer, with Juventus also counting on him next season.

While there is no indication that the 36-time Italian champions will let him leave, the report says Juventus could consider offers in the region of £59m for the youngster, with both Arsenal and Chelsea showing a keen interest.

Chelsea and Arsenal are looking to reinforce their attack, and they’re coincidentally in search of left-wingers. Several options have been linked with the London rivals, with the Blues reportedly holding a pre-agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

At the same time, the Gunners have also been reported to be exploring an ambitious swoop for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

Standing at 1.85m, Yildiz is a towering forward who combines strength, pace, and flair — attributes that would be vital in coping with the physical demands of the Premier League.

While he’s expected to offer an instant upgrade if he completes the move, it remains to be seen which side of the London divide will outbid the other to meet Juventus’ valuation of the winger.