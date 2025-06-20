Arsenal interested in signing Chelsea star Noni Madueke



According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as they aim to bolster their wide attacking department ahead of next season.

The Gunners have held a long-term interest in signing Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, but the Spaniard is seemingly on his way to Barcelona. He has agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants ahead of his potential switch.

Arsenal need to pursue an alternative winger and The Telegraph claim that Madueke is one of the names on their radar. The Englishman is no longer ‘untouchable’ at Chelsea and clubs believe he could be prised away this summer.

Madueke’s ability to play on the right or left wing is seen as an attractive proposition. Arsenal may consider him as an option on the left side of the attack while providing sufficient cover for Bukayo Saka on the right when required.

Inconsistent

Madueke started the 2024/25 campaign as a regular on the right wing for the Blues, but finished the season as a left winger. He was inconsistent over the course of the season with only 11 goals and 6 assists in all competitions.

Arsenal already have a similar concern with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and should avoid pursuing a deal for Madueke this summer. The Englishman converted just 9% of his shots into goals in the Premier League last term.

He was guilty of squandering 14 big chances in the league alone. If Arsenal want to win the top-flight title next season, they need a significant upgrade on the left wing. Madueke would not be a good solution for the London heavyweights.

Madueke is a specialist right winger and has only made 10 appearances on the opposite flank in his career. 6 of those came playing for the Blues last season. He failed to make a single goal contribution in any of those matches.

Chelsea believe Madueke is worth around £60 million for the progress made at the club. For such a price, Arsenal should steer clear from considering an approach to sign the former PSV Eindhoven attacker this summer.