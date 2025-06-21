Liverpool ready to break transfer record to sign Isak

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to break the transfer record to sign Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds have been one of the most active clubs in this transfer window. After purchasing Jeremie Frimpong, they are on the verge of sealing a deal to sign Florian Wirtz for a club record £116m deal.

Furthermore, they are closing in on a deal to hire AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Additionally, the Merseyside club want a new striker to replace Darwin Núñez. The Uruguayan was the record transfer for Liverpool, but never managed to flourish in his career in the Premier League. His minutes even dried up under Arne Slot last term, so the Anfield club are open to cashing-in on him.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool believe Isak would be a significant upgrade to their centre-forward position, so they are prioritising securing his service.

Newcastle don’t want to part ways with the Swedish international, and their position has been bolstered following Champions League qualification.

Isak to Liverpool

Still, Liverpool are ready to push forward with this deal and are open to spending a club record fee to seal the deal. It has been reported that Newcastle want more than £150m for him, and a fee around £200m could be enough to convince the Magpies, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Isak has been in excellent form in the last couple of seasons, scoring 27 goals and registering six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last term.

He even helped his side win the Carabao Cup by defeating the Reds in the final. The forward has enjoyed a good goal-scoring run against Liverpool in the last four matches in all competitions, netting three times.

Mohamed Salah was the highest scorer in the Premier League last campaign, while Isak finished second. Therefore, putting the duo together in the same attack would make Liverpool a very lethal team.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.