Man Utd have joined the race to sign Moise Kean



According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have reappeared strongly in the pursuit of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean this summer.

Man United are exploring the transfer market for a new centre-forward. They were initially keen on landing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, but the Englishman decided to join Chelsea.

The Red Devils are looking for a different solution, and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that they have rejoined the race to sign Kean in the ‘last few hours’. Kean has a release clause worth £44 million in his contract. The buy-out figure will be active from July 1 until July 15.

Possible deal

Kean arrived at Everton with a glowing reputation in 2019, but he failed to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. The Italian managed only four goals from 39 appearances. He netted just twice from 32 top-flight games for the Merseyside outfit.

After a successful loan spell with Paris Saint-Germain, Kean returned to Juventus in 2021. He scored just 14 goals from 104 appearances for the Bianconeri, but his fortunes have changed at Fiorentina. He netted 25 goals in his debut campaign last term.

Kean could be prepared for a bigger challenge in his career. He could be tempted to return to the Premier League to prove his credentials. The big question mark is whether United will consider signing him after his shortcomings at the Toffees.

There is an element of risk associated due to his past league record with Everton. United presently have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their specialist strikers, but both of them have struggled since arriving from the Italian top flight.

The duo netted just seven Premier League goals between them last campaign. Kean has fared brilliantly in Italian football, but there are still concerns whether he can adjust to the higher intensity and work rate required in the English top tier.

United may have an interest in the 25-year-old striker, but he may not be the priority for the club. For now, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike appears to be the preferred target to reinforce the centre-forward department next season.