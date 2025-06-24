Arsenal eye move to sign Brentford’s Christian Norgaard

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Brentford captain Christian Norgaard, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Following Jorginho’s departure as a free agent, the Gunners are said to be closing in on a deal to purchase Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Mikel Arteta’s initial plan was to continue with Thomas Partey and the Spaniard as CDM options for next season.

However, the Ghanaian’s current contract will expire at the end of this month, and the North London club have found it difficult to agree on a fresh term with him.

Therefore, it is looking increasingly likely that the African will also leave as a free agent this summer. So, Arsenal have started exploring options to sign another midfielder.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Arsenal have identified Norgaard as a serious option and have been keeping a close eye on him before making a potential swoop. Following Thomas Frank’s departure, Brentford could lose a few key players, with Norgaard likely one of them

The former scout states that it could come as a surprise that a team of Arsenal’s stature have expressed their interest in signing the 31-year-old, but he is a much better player than he gets credited for. The Dane is an experienced, consistent performer and is also a leader, as he is the West London club’s captain.

Norgaard to Arsenal

Brown said:

“Arsenal have been keeping an eye on him because they want to strengthen their midfield options. They have to decide where he would fit in their team and what his role would be. But he’s certainly a player they feel would strengthen their squad because he’s a good player, he’s a leader and he’s got plenty of experience.”

Norgaard is a defensive midfielder by trait, but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. Arteta is seemingly planning to sign him for the Jorginho role.

If the Zubimendi deal eventually goes through, Arsenal’s midfield three is likely to be Declan Rice, Zubimendi, and Martin Odegaard. So, Norgaard would be the backup option for the Spaniard should they eventually opt to secure his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club make a concrete approach to hire him in this window.