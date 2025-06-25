Arsenal
Arsenal open talks to sign Kudus ahead of Liverpool
Arsenal have reportedly stolen a march on Liverpool by opening talks to sign West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, as per The Sun.
The Reds have been extremely busy early on this summer to bolster the squad. After purchasing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, they have also sealed a deal for Florian Wirtz by spending a club record fee from the same club.
Moreover, they are also closing in on a move to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth, and he is seen as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.
If the recent reports are believed to be true, they won’t stop their transfer business just, and they have bigger plans on their minds.
Arne Slot is keen on cashing-in on Darwin Núñez after being left unimpressed by his performances, and Napoli are said to be working on a deal to hire him. So, as a potential replacement for the Uruguayan, Liverpool want a new striker.
Furthermore, they want a new wide forward as Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have been linked with a move away. Liverpool don’t seem like actively considering letting them leave. Instead, perhaps, they are lining up replacements in case either of them leaves before the end of this window.
Battle
The Sun report that Liverpool are interested in Kudus, but they aren’t the only club in this race, as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him.
The Magpies are even planning to make a swap deal proposal to finalise the deal. Arsenal and Chelsea have even held initial talks over this deal, so the player isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.
The player has a 10-day release clause worth around £85m, with it becoming active on 1st July and running until 10th July. For the Saudi Arabian clubs, the clause is £125m.
Kudus is keen on leaving West Ham to take the next step in his career and recently changed his agent. But, he won’t push to leave the London Stadium.
Kudus is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank and in the CAM role. However, he endured a quiet campaign last term, so spending the reported fee to sign him might not be ideal for Arsenal or Liverpool should they make a concrete approach.
