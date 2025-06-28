Man Utd plan to submit £60m offer for Rafael Leao



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are exploring a surprise move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao to bolster their frontline this summer.

The Red Devils have already strengthened their attacking department with the acquisition of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and talks are ongoing with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

Despite this, the club are still aiming to reinforce their options in the final third, and Caught Offside report that the Mancunian giants could test AC Milan’s resolve on Rafael Leao.

The Rossoneri could consider offers between £68-85 million for the Portugal international, but United plan to submit an initial £60m proposal once they clarify potential outgoings.

Unlikely deal

United recently triggered Cunha’s £62.5 million release clause to sign him from Wolves. The fee will be paid in three instalments. The club are now discussing a fee with Brentford for Mbeumo. A second bid worth £62.5 million was turned down, but United remain optimistic of securing a deal for the 25-year-old.

The Bees want a large chunk of the transfer fee upfront. If United were to sign Mbeumo, we don’t anticipate the club to pursue another wide player. The Red Devils already have Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo, who can operate behind the main striker. Leao would not suit the club’s tactics under manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim likes to play with two attacking midfielders behind the main striker. Leao, who bagged 12 goals and 13 assists for AC Milan last season, is a regular left winger and would not fit into United’s plans. The 26-year-old has operated as a main striker in the past, but he is most comfortable cutting inside from the left flank with his pace and quick dribbling skills.

Furthermore, Leao is not the best when it comes to tracking back in defensive situations. He is a forward-thinking player, but that comes at a cost with his limited defensive output. Amorim prefers to work with players who can make ball recoveries and can help out in defensive situations. Hence, we don’t anticipate United to make an approach for the former Lille man.