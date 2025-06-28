Chelsea eyeing surprise transfer for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott

Enzo Maresca’s squad rebuild at Chelsea saw Liam Delap join the squad but further acquisitions have been paused owing to the club’s participation in the Club World Cup in the United States.

Jamie Gittens could very possibly be the next new addition to the team with talks ongoing with Borussia Dortmund over the 20-year-old’s transfer.

Once a much-needed offensive revamp is complete, Chelsea could sign an offensive midfielder as well with Caught Offside reporting that Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has emerged as a target.

Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also interested in the midfielder whose asking price could be as high as £50 million.

Harvey Elliott was a part of Liverpool’s triumphant Premier League team earlier this year but over the course of the season, he played only 822 minutes, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

The 22-year-old was a handy asset off the bench for Arne Slot for much of the campaign but regular game time could continue to elude him next season after Florian Wirtz’s signing.

Chelsea keen but Dortmund may scupper deal

Chelsea require a more creative option in the engine room as much of the onus has fallen on Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez over the last few months.

Their wingers have underperformed while a majority of the other midfielders flourish in defensive roles, so Harvey Elliott, a player who has already done well in the Premier League, would be a good capture for the Blues.

The Englishman has good passing abilities, playmaking and chance creation, which would help Palmer play in a more advanced position and allow Fernandez to stay deep without affecting the team’s defensive setup.

Yet, with Chelsea keen on signing attackers, there will be doubts over how regularly Elliott can play with them, thus making Borussia Dortmund strong suitors.

Dortmund will be able to offer him consistent game time in midfield and on the wings as well if Jamie Gittens leaves in addition to featuring in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga giants are also a superb destination for players looking to take their game to the next level and as a result, Elliott might be enticed by the prospect of joining them ahead of Chelsea.