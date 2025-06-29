Chelsea reach agreement to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack this summer and have been linked with several potential options in recent months. While the club may have reinforced their centre-forward position with the addition of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, the West London club are also eyeing reinforcement on the left wing, with Bynoe-Gittens high on their list of summer targets.

It appears the club have finally landed the England U21 star, as Hawkins claims that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Dortmund for the transfer of Bynoe-Gittens to Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that the former Manchester City academy graduate will put pen to paper on a long-term contract that will run until 2032.

In a separate report from football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is set to undergo his medical imminently after Dortmund accepted Chelsea’s improved bid for the youngster.

The Bundesliga giants previously rejected a £45m bid before the Club World Cup window closed on June 10. However, as per the BBC, Chelsea have now agreed a deal worth £55m for the exciting attacker.

Having switched from City to Dortmund, Gittens followed the route once taken by Jadon Sancho—the very player he could now succeed at Chelsea.

Despite seeing limited game time in the closing stages of the campaign, Gittens’ impact at Dortmund remained significant. With eight goals and 53 attempts, only Serhou Guirassy surpassed him in both categories, recording 21 goals and 90 shots. The same pattern followed in duels won, where Guirassy narrowly led with 264 compared to Gittens’ 242.

His speciality is his explosiveness in one-on-one situations, where he ranks high in dribbling metrics.

Among outfield players in the Bundesliga last season, only Florian Wirtz (82) completed more successful dribbles than the Englishman’s 77, putting him in the 99th percentile among successful dribblers in Europe.

In addition, he ranks highest among U21 wingers in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of ball carrying, chance creation ratio, and dribbles per 100 touches.

Gittens’ addition to Maresca’s squad highlights another piece of astute scouting business, but whether he’ll be the preferred starter on the left flank remains to be seen—with Chelsea already boasting Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, and 19-year-old Tyrique George in that position.