Viktor Gyokeres still giving preference to Arsenal



Arsenal are planning to bolster their centre-forward department ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

They have been linked with several players over the past few weeks, but two names have particularly stood out.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres have been linked, and Record (press edition) have provided a fresh update on the latter’s situation.

The Portuguese outlet claim that the Swede is presently on a holiday in Mykonos in Greece, but he has been ordered to report for pre-season training on the 7th of July.

The 27-year-old has his sights on leaving the Primeira Liga champions and he is giving his ‘preference to Arsenal’.

The Gunners have so far made an offer worth £55.5 million including add-ons which has been rejected.

Sporting reportedly want £68 million on the table to sanction the sale of the former Coventry City man.

Striker choice

Arsenal need more firepower in the final third if they want to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the league title.

Sesko and Gyokeres have been heavily linked over the past few weeks, and it remains to be seen whom the club will prefer. Sesko netted 21 goals for Leipzig last term in comparison to Gyokeres’ stunning tally of 54 goals for Sporting in the same period.

However, the former plays in the Bundesliga which is a higher quality league compared to the Portuguese top-flight. Keeping this in mind, there is not much to separate between the duo other than Sesko being better in contesting aerial duels.

If age is an actual factor, Arsenal may prefer to recruit Sesko, who is five years younger and yet to hit the prime of his career. Gyokeres, on the other hand, has more experience under his belt and has also played in the Championship in the past.

The final decision could be made based on the asking price. Sporting are reluctant to part ways with Gyokeres for less than £68 million, which is much less than his £85 million release clause.

Leipzig want a higher fee than Sesko’s £68 million release clause, potentially up to £85 million to negotiate staggered payments. Arsenal have to take a quick decision with pre-season approaching.