Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo slapped with £70 million price tag

Manchester United are interested in signing Bryan Mbeumo and are in active talks with Brentford to seal a deal for the forward.

According to Football Transfers, the club has been told that an agreement would be in place if they are willing to pay £70 million to secure the 25-year-old’s transfer after their third bid worth £62.5 million also feel short of the Bees’ valuation.

Mbeumo is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Brentford from July and has also earned interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Europa League champions hiring Thomas Frank seemed to have put them in the driving position for the Cameroonian international although the player remains inclined towards joining Manchester United.

Man United transfer could culminate soon

Bryan Mbeumo’s desire to leave is a clear indication that even if he were to stay at Brentford this summer, he might not renew his contract beyond 2026, thereby putting the club at the risk of seeing him walk away on a free transfer.

With that in mind, they could reach a compromise with Manchester United and end up selling their talisman to the Red Devils.

He would be a great addition to Ruben Amorim’s side and a vital profile to have on the wings considering neither of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have a future at Old Trafford.

If Mbeumo can replicate his 20-goal campaign with Brentford from 2024/25, the Red Devils will feel that they have got a good return on their investment.

Mbeumo’s ability to cut inside from the right flank will be very valuable as United lacked quality in the box last season.

While that issue has been partly answered with Matheus Cunha’s capture from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mbeumo’s potentially imminent arrival from Brentford will help the team in being more productive in the final third and particularly in front of goal.