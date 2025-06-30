Man Utd to launch formal proposal to sign Ivan Toney

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to launch a formal proposal to sign Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the 29-year-old but didn’t make a concrete approach previously. Eventually, he joined the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ahli, last summer.

The forward previously showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League during his time at Brentford and has continued to score goals in the Middle East.

In 44 appearances in all competitions, he netted 30 goals and registered five assists last term. Moreover, he guided his team to become Asian champions.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the frontline this summer and have identified Toney as a serious option. They have already held talks with Al-Ahli and the player’s representatives over this deal and are preparing to submit a formal £30m bid, including bonuses, to seal the deal.

The structure of the proposal is £26m in fixed fee plus £4m in add-on, with the player open to moving to Old Trafford. So, Ruben Amorim’s side are ‘optimistic’ to finalise the move over the coming days.

Toney to Man Utd

Despite moving to Saudi Arabia, Toney remains a key member of the England national team and was selected for June’s international matches.

Toney is an experienced striker and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League. United lack experience in the No.9 position, so he might be a shrewd acquisition should they fail to sign the other primary targets.

However, the player earns huge money at Al-Ahli, and his existing deal is set to run until 2028. So, he will have to reduce his salary to return to the Premier League permanently.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s woeful performances last term, Man Utd are reportedly open to letting him leave and sign a new striker. Joshua Zirkzee also endured a difficult campaign last term after joining from Bologna, but Amorim is said to be ready to give him more time.

Liam Delap was their primary target, but he has decided to join Chelsea. Now, Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres have been suggested as serious options for Man Utd, but neither player will come cheap.