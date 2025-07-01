Man Utd ‘willing’ to trigger Wilfred Ndidi’s release clause

Manchester United are reportedly ‘willing’ to trigger Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi’s release clause to sign him, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have issues in several areas of the squad, with attack being one of those, and United have been working to reinforce this position.

However, Midfield is another area where they need reinforcements. Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo are the options Man Utd currently have for this position.

However, Ugarte struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League last term after joining from Paris Saint-Germain. On the other hand, Mainoo found it difficult to play regularly under Ruben Amorim.

Casemiro has turned 33 and has been showing clear signs of decline in recent times. So, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to replace the Brazilian and have earmarked Ndidi as a serious option.

The Red Devils’ scouts have been keeping a close eye on the Nigerian for a while and appreciate his physicality and defensive qualities. Moreover, considering he has Premier League experience, United believe he would be able to make an impact straightaway should he join Old Trafford.

Ndidi to Man Utd

Ndidi has a £8m relegation clause in his current contract, and Man Utd don’t want to give up on an opportunity like this to sign a player of his qualities for as little as this price. So, Amorim’s side are ‘willing to pay’ the fee and sign him, but haven’t made a concrete approach yet.

Amorim likes to deploy a high-pressing, intense style of football and wants athletic midfielders. So, Ndidi would be an ideal option to replace Casemiro, who has seemingly lost his athleticism.

The Leicester star is an experienced player and could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in this window.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this summer that Amorim wanted the majority of his new signings in for pre-season. But Man Utd are set to start pre-season next week and have only purchased Matheus Cunha. They have continued to work on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo for almost a month.