Man Utd have held talks to sign Ollie Watkins



According to The Athletic, Manchester United are interested in signing one of the Premier League’s most consistent strikers this summer.

The Mancunian giants have focused on strengthening their forward department and they have already purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Man United are also in advanced negotiations with Brentford for winger Bryan Mbeumo. The club are aiming to secure a suitable agreement before pre-season starts.

The Athletic now reveal that United have held talks with Aston Villa regarding striker Ollie Watkins through intermediaries.

The Red Devils could be open to purchasing the former Brentford man, should Rasmus Hojlund leave in the near future.

Experience

United have two young strikers in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their squad, but neither have been consistent enough. The duo scored just 7 goals between them in the Premier League last season.

The Red Devils need an upgrade on the young pairing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Their transfer policy seems to have changed with the focus on signing players in their prime such as Cunha and Mbeumo.

Watkins will be turning 30 in December this year, but has shown no signs of slowing down. The England international accumulated 24 goal contributions last season which was the third-highest among strikers after Alexander Isak (29) and Erling Haaland (25).

Overall, he managed 31 goal involvements for the Villans, but he could be open to a new challenge. Arsenal were indeed interested in signing him during the last transfer window, but their £40 million offer fell short of the £60 million fee Villa were looking for.

United signed Cunha for his £62.5 million release clause and are expected to pay a higher fee for Mbeumo. They may have to make a similar outlay for Watkins, but a transfer could depend on what happens with Hojlund, who has failed to meet expectations.

The Dane had a poor second campaign with the Red Devils, scoring just 4 league goals from 32 appearances. He has been touted to return to Serie A. If United can secure a good fee for his exit, they could make a formal approach to land Watkins.