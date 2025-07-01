Liverpool want to sign Marc Guehi in a swap deal

Liverpool reportedly want to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in a swap deal, as per The Guardian.

The Reds have revamped the fullback position in this transfer window by signing Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. However, with Jarell Quansah set to join Leverkusen, Arne Slot’s side are now seeking a new centre-back to replace the academy graduate.

The Guardian report that Liverpool are interested in Guehi, but they aren’t the only club on the trail of the England international as Newcastle United are also in this race. Moreover, Tottenham submitted a formal proposal to buy him in the winter window and could revive their interest this summer.

The Eagles could reportedly demand up to £50m to sell the 24-year-old, but Liverpool have no intention of spending that much as he has entered the final year of his current contract.

So, the Merseyside club are planning to include Ben Doak in a part-exchange deal to lower the South London club’s valuation as they expressed their interest in the youngster in January.

Guehi to Liverpool

The report even claim that Guehi doesn’t want to extend his deal at Selhurst Park and is ready to leave for free next summer if the right move doesn’t materialise before the end of this window.

But, it has been suggested that Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ with the defender regarding the personal terms.

Guehi has proven his qualities in the Premier League in recent years, and his addition would reinforce Liverpool’s defence should they eventually manage to secure his service.

However, with Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future uncertain at the moment, purchasing two centre-backs might be the right decision for Liverpool. Moreover, Virgil Van Dijk will turn 35 next year and is edging closer towards the twilight of his career.

Konate’s current contract will expire at the end of next season, and Liverpool have been struggling to agree on a fresh term with him. So, they are at risk of losing him for free like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It is going to be interesting to see what the Anfield club eventually decide to do regarding their centre-back department over the coming weeks.