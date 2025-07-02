Arsenal plot surprise swoop to sign Chelsea’s Noni Madueke

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Chelsea forward Noni Madueke, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Following Jorginho and Thomas Partey’s departure as free agents, the Gunners have decided to revamp the midfield department by signing Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

The duo’s arrival has not yet been officially confirmed by the North London club, but recent reports suggest they have nearly finalised the deals.

Moreover, Arsenal have been working on a deal to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia to add depth to the centre-back department, where William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been the undisputed starters in recent years.

Signing a new striker and a left-sided forward is Mikel Arteta’s priority. Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko have been suggested as primary targets for the No.9 role, while Eberechi Eze is emerging as a serious option for the left flank.

However, report on X, Jacobs says that Arteta wants a new right winger to support Bukayo Saka, and Arsenal appreciate Madueke. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service over the coming weeks.

Madueke to Arsenal

Arteta holds a long-term interest in signing a new right-sided forward to support Saka. Raphinha was reportedly on the Spanish boss’s radar previously, but Arsenal haven’t signed anyone to bolster this position over the last few years.

Now, following Ethan Nwaneri’s emergence, it was thought that he would be seen as a backup option to Saka. However, it appears Arteta is still looking for a new right winger.

Madueke is a left-footed RW like Saka, but is also efficient on the opposite side. After moving to Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven a couple of years ago, he has had a mixed time in the Premier League.

However, he is still very young and has plenty of room to develop. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal should they manage to buy him for an affordable price.

However, his existing deal is set to expire in 2030, and he is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, Chelsea are likely to demand a big fee to let him leave.