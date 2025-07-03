Mosquera agrees terms with Arsenal, keen on transfer



According to Spanish outlet Las Provincias, Arsenal have been handed a boost in signing Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera during the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners were keen on landing Dean Huijsen to bolster the central defensive department earlier this summer, but the Spain international opted to join Real Madrid from Bournemouth.

Mosquera has emerged as the immediate alternative for the Gunners, and Las Provincias claim that the 6ft 2in Spaniard ‘wants to play for Arsenal’. He has already agreed personal terms with the North Londoners so all that remains is a fee to be agreed between the clubs.

Meanwhile, Valencia have rejected an opening £12 million bid from Arsenal for the 21-year-old and are looking for at least £20 million.

Mosquera, who has turned down a new contract beyond June 2025, has urged the La Liga outfit to work out a potential deal with Arsenal and accept their offer.

Matter of time

The Spaniard has been a leading performer for Valencia for the past two seasons. He has been almost ever-present in the heart of their defence, playing in 73 of their previous 76 La Liga matches.

Mosquera completed an impressive 91% of his passes in the Spanish top-flight last campaign. He won 60% of his duels alongside 5.1 recoveries, 3.3 clearances and 1.5 tackles per league appearance.

The 21-year-old has primarily operated from the left central defensive role, but can also play from the right centre-back and right-back positions. His versatility has probably driven Arsenal’s interest.

Mosquera is unlikely to be starting league games for the Gunners next term unless there is rotation or an injury. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes should be assured starters in central defence for Arsenal when fit.

Jurrien Timber and Ben White are widely expected to share the right-back duties. Despite this, the Spaniard has been convinced to join the Gunners and may see himself as a potential starter in the long run.

Saliba has been linked with a possible move to Real Madrid for a while. With the possibility of the Frenchman leaving in future, Mosquera may feel he could become a regular in the starting XI under manager Mikel Arteta.

It appears only a matter of time before Arsenal secure an agreement for him. Valencia are in a weak negotiation position, considering Mosquera has entered the last year of his contract and has his sights on joining the Gunners.