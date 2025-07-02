Arsenal in battle with Liverpool & Chelsea to sign Lyon star Malick Fofana

Arsenal have stolen a march on Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea after opening initial talks over a deal to sign highly-rated Lyon winger Malick Fofana this summer, according to The Independent.

Arsenal have been actively working in the market to reinforce key areas in the squad, particularly in attack. The centre-forward position has been a glaring need for the club in recent seasons, and they’ve reportedly been in talks with several targets, including Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

The left wing is another position the club is looking to reinforce, and Belgian sensation Fofana has now emerged as one of their possible targets.

According to the Independent, Arsenal are ‘in contact’ over the possible transfer of the Belgium international to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

While Lyon await the result of their appeal following their demotion to Ligue 2, the report adds that the French club need to sell players to ease their financial constraints, with Arsenal now looking to acquire Fofana.

However, the Gunners face stern competition from the highly-rated winger, as the Independent reports that Liverpool, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest are also keen on signing him this summer.

Lyon have set a £51m price tag on the Belgian and are in no hurry to sell, as the price could potentially increase due to increased interest in the winger.

Fofana to Arsenal

Most of Arsenal’s attacking play in the final third has been orchestrated by the ever-reliable Bukayo Saka, who has made the most goal contributions for the third consecutive season.

While Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have occasionally proved vital in attack, the inconsistencies and inability to match Saka’s attacking output have prompted the club to search for reliable left-wing options.

The likes of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman have been linked with a move to the Emirates, according to reports.

Fofana has now joined the ever-growing list of possible left-wing targets to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Notably, Fofana is the youngest in the list and statistically the best dribbler, a trait Arteta would aim to utilise to break deep blocks and also bypass the press.

However, with the free-spending Liverpool and Chelsea also in the race, the Gunners will need to act swiftly to trump their rivals to his signature.