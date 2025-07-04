Arsenal agree personal terms with Sporting Lisbon superstar Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have made no secret about their desire to sign a new striker this summer and are looking to close in on a fresh acquisition before jetting off for pre-season mid-July.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a number of names from across Europe in recent months but it is starting to seem like Sporting Lisbon marksman Viktor Gyokeres has been zeroed in on as the chief target.

Football Transfers has reported that Arsenal now have an agreement in place with the Swedish international over a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will imminently begin talks with Sporting Lisbon over a club-to-club deal for Gyokeres, who is heavily expected to depart the Portuguese giants during the summer transfer window.

He had a fabulous campaign in 2024/25 with 54 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. Gyokeres was linked with Manchester United as well over the recent past but Arsenal seem to be in a comfortable position to see off interest from their Premier League rivals as a result of playing in the Champions League next season and being better off financially too.

Gyokeres transfer a matter of time

Viktor Gyokeres has made it clear to Sporting Lisbon that he wishes to leave the club and is not expected to report for pre-season in a bid to force his exit.

His entourage has been involved in a public spat with the Portuguese club’s president, who is alleged to not be holding his side of the bargain from a gentleman’s agreement between the two parties.

Reportedly, Gyokeres had a verbal understanding with his club to leave for greener pastures this summer for £60 million, inclusive of add-ons, but Sporting’s president has refuted such claims and is seeking a higher price tag.

With the striker having made up his mind on his future and also agreeing on personal terms with Arsenal, a swoop to London could materialise soon.

The Portuguese giants are under no obligation to sell Gyokeres but given that he does not plan on returning to first-team proceedings in an attempt to push for a departure is strong enough of an indication that his wishes will imminently be granted.

That said, it only remains to be seen what payment structure and final amount Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon agree to.