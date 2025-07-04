Arsenal confident they can sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes this summer

Arsenal have already wrapped up Christian Norgaard’s and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s signings, and will soon announce Martin Zubimendi’s purchase as well from Real Sociedad. In addition to the European trio, they are hopeful about bringing in a striker sooner rather than later with Viktor Gyokeres thought to be in pole position to join the club.

Once a much-needed acquisition down the middle of the offensive third is made, the Gunners will turn their attention towards signing a left winger and according to The Athletic, they have already held preliminary talks with Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes. Xabi Alonso is open to selling the Brazilian international this summer after using him sporadically in the Club World Cup.

Rodrygo racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions in 2024/25 but has been on a largely barren run of form since the start of the year. That has caused him to lose his place to young Gonzalo Garcia in the starting eleven and prompted talks regarding an exit with the fire being further fuelled by Mikel Arteta viewing the £75 million forward as a ‘dream’ addition.

Rodrygo a brilliant signing for Arsenal

If Arsenal sign Rodrygo Goes, they would have made one of their best signings from the last few years regardless of his seemingly lofty price tag. At just 24, he has a winning profile with two Champions League medals headlining his list of accolades. He has also performed on the biggest of stages in Europe and Spain, so the Gunners will definitely be bolstered by his experience.

He takes on players superbly from the left flank, drops deep without the ball to help win back possession and carry it forward, and when given the freedom to cut into the interior of the pitch, he is capable of finishing brilliantly. Rodrygo is an all-round product who would walk into the Arsenal starting eleven and significantly boost their chances of winning silverware next season.

So far, neither Rodrygo nor Xabi Alonso have been vocal about his future at Real Madrid with the manager continuing to insist that the player remains in his plans in spite of not being used in two of the last three outings. Nonetheless, it will be worthy of Arsenal to test the La Liga outfit’s resolve and see if they can get their hands on a generational player like the Brazilian.