Liverpool draw up three-man shortlist of forwards as Arne Slot eyes Hugo Ekitike on priority

Liverpool have already made three signings in the summer transfer window but perhaps the most important of them all, a new forward, remains in the works.

With Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz likely to leave prior to next season, there is a serious need to make a fresh purchase and according to Caught Offside, the club has narrowed down its options to a three-man shortlist.

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and Newcastle United star Alexander Isak are part of the wish-list although both their acquisitions are seen as difficult propositions.

Osimhen’s wage demands have been extremely high whereas Isak’s asking price would require the Reds to spend more than they did on Florian Wirtz – a spending which will not be financially viable once again this year.

With that in mind, Arne Slot has made Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike his priority with a transfer for the Frenchman possible for close to £80 million.

The 23-year-old had a solid season with the German outfit as he scored 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. He was of interest to Chelsea too but Liam Delap and Joao Pedro joining, the Blues might not be keen anymore.

Ekitike a good long-term solution for Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike would be a great long-term addition for Liverpool considering his age. The former Paris Saint-Germain star still has his best years ahead and has produced exceptional talents in spite of his attributes being fairly raw.

If he manages to handle the physicality of the Premier League, every pound the Premier League champions spend on him would be worthy.

It is no surprise that Slot sees him as a key prospective transfer given his impact in the box, the ability to accurately finish with lesser touches and his willingness to hold up play to create chances for the wingers.

Without the ball, he presses the goalkeeper and defenders really well, so there is every reason to think that he would fit perfectly in the manager’s system.

However, after spending lavishly this summer, Liverpool might look to offload Darwin Nunez before making another lucrative transfer. It will be interesting to see who the Uruguayan international joins and just how much cash he can yield.