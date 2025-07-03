Adarabioyo replaces Badiashile as Maresca makes two changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Palmeiras

Chelsea defeated Benfica 4-1 in the round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup and continue their fight for the trophy with a clash against Brazilian giants Palmeiras in the quarter-final of the competition at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two sides go head-t0-head after midnight at 2:00am UK time on July 5th.

Though they had a hard toil in their previous outing. Chelsea have had a decent amount of rest in between the fixtures, so not many surprises are to be expected in the team selection. Having said that, here is how the Blues line up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his place in between the sticks after having a generally decent tournament in the United States.

Defenders – Reece James has been vital for the team over the last couple of weeks and scored a magnificent free-kick in the round of 16 against Benfica. He is expected to retain his place at right back with Marc Cucurella also likely to continue down the left side of the back four after being impressive in his last few outings.

Benoit Badiashile could be replaced by Tosin Adarabioyo in the line-up after his injury whereas Levi Colwill might partner with his compatriot in the heart of the backline.

Nkunku likely to play on the wing

Midfielders – Enzo Maresca’s decision to play Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in a double pivot versus Benfica gave the team a lot of defensive solidity and that could be a tactical choice he opts for once more. With the duo starting in a deeper role, Enzo Fernandez might play as the number 10 on paper although he would likely be the box-to-box option when in possession.

Pedro Neto, who was unavailable to train for the final time before the fixture, is likely to be replaced by Christopher Nkunku. He grabbed the winner against Benfica and will hope to make his mark for the team once more down the left wing, whereas the right flank could belong to Cole Palmer.

Forward – Liam Delap might lead the line once more in what is likely to be his third straight start for Chelsea.

Here is how the Blues might look on paper.