Liverpool making moves to sign Barcelona’s Marc Casado

Liverpool have reportedly started making moves to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being appointed as the new manager of the Red Devils last summer, Arne Slot initially wanted to reinforce the midfield department. Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad emerged as his preferred option, and Liverpool even made a concrete approach to secure his service.

However, the player eventually rejected a move to Anfield, and following that, the Merseyside club decided not to go for any alternative option. Still, they managed to win the Premier League title last term, thanks to impressive performances from Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

So, it felt like Liverpool weren’t planning to sign a new deep-lying playmaker as they have already signed three new faces in this window, but none fit that profile.

However, Fichajes state that Slot still wants a new CDM and has identified Casado as a serious option. The Merseyside club have already started making moves to seal the deal and have submitted a formal £34m proposal.

Amid Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal’s injury absence, Casado was an integral part of Hansi Flick’s starting XI at the beginning of last season. But following the Dutchman’s return, the 21-year-old struggled to find game time towards the end.

Casado to Liverpool

So, the midfielder is open to leaving Barcelona to play regularly as he wants to secure his place in the Spanish national team for next summer’s World Cup. Barcelona, on the other hand, haven’t ruled out the possibility of cashing-in on him.

The Spanish outlet mention that Casado’s uncertain situation at Barcelona hasn’t just alerted Liverpool, as Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen have also expressed their interest in him. They have also been making moves to sign him.

Casado is a technically gifted player and is comfortable playing in a double midfield pivot role. Therefore, he would be an ideal option to play in Slot’s system.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure the Barcelona star’s service in this transfer window to add depth in the engine room.

Gravenberch was an undisputed starter in Slot’s starting eleven last term, but Liverpool should sign a reliable backup for the Dutchman to ensure the team doesn’t suffer in his absence, and Casado could be a strong candidate for that role.