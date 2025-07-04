Everton to ‘make an attempt’ to sign Ndidi ahead of Man Utd

Everton are reportedly planning to ‘make an attempt’ to sign Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi ahead of Manchester United, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s departure as a free agent, the Toffees currently have Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, and Carlos Alcaraz as options for the midfield department.

Tim Iroegbunam is another option, but he hasn’t been able to prove that he is capable of playing regularly at this level. On the other hand, Gueye has been linked with a move away from the club, so David Moyes is willing to reinforce the engine room.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Everton are keen on signing Ndidi after monitoring his performances, and the player would be open to moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as other clubs are also in this race because he has a relegation clause of just around £9m.

Man Utd are one of the clubs interested in him, but Everton could ‘make an attempt’ to seal the deal ahead of Ruben Amorim’s side.

Ndidi to Everton

Brown said:

“Everton are considering signing Wilfred Ndidi. It’s a move I expect he will be open to as well, the chance to get straight back into the Premier League after getting relegated with Leicester. They’ve been keen on him for a while and he’s a very solid player. Everton have had scouts watching his performances and he’s been one of Leicester’s better players. “It might prove difficult to get over the line because there are a lot of clubs who have been made aware of that release clause he’s got. But I expect them to make an attempt to bring him in ahead of these clubs. Either way, it looks like he’s definitely leaving Leicester.”

Ndidi is a hardworking, dynamic midfielder and would make Everton a very solid team if they could sign him and deploy him alongside Gueye.

On the other hand, Man Utd are said to be willing to part ways with Casemiro as he is one of the highest earners at the club but has displayed inconsistent performances in recent years. So, perhaps, as a potential replacement for him, United are lining up Ndidi as a serious option.

Amorim likes to deploy a high-intensity style of football and wants athletic midfielders. Therefore, Ndidi would be an excellent option for the Old Trafford club should they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see where the Nigerian ends up if he eventually leaves King Power Stadium in this transfer window.