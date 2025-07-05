Arsenal and Liverpool battling to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal and Liverpool will look to bring in new left wingers this summer and are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, according to Football Insider. The 22-year-old had a terrific campaign with the Ligue 1 giants as he scored 21 goals and assisted 20 times on the way to winning the treble under Luis Enrique.

In spite of his imperious form, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s purchase during January led the Frenchman to losing his place in the starting eleven and there is no sign of improvement for him considering Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele are also doing well. With that said, the door is open to his departure and PSG are said to be looking for £100 million.

Liverpool may trump Arsenal to sign Barcola

Liverpool have won the Premier League and are building an exciting sporting project under Arne Slot. They are a fantastic destination for most young players and after signing Florian Wirtz, the Reds could hold the upper hand over Arsenal for Bradley Barcola as the Gunners continue to prioritise a striker and a slightly more experienced left winger like Rodrygo Goes.

From a tactical standpoint, Barcola’s work-rate would make him the perfect fit for Slot’s system. The player relentlessly presses the goalkeeper and defenders while also dropping deep to create chances. He has a very good chemistry with Nuno Mendes at Paris Saint-Germain and if he can have the same connection with Milos Kerkez, the team’s left flank would be very productive.

Barcola and Kerkez would be a terrific duo as the left back’s offensive output would help the forward in positioning himself closer to goal, thereby being able to replicate his PSG numbers at Liverpool as well. It’s hard to look beyond Barcola as the most suitable addition to Liverpool’s left flank but his price tag could be too steep for the Reds unless they can earn a decent sum for Luis Diaz.