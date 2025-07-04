Chelsea eyeing £34 million bid for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia

Chelsea are making good progress in the FIFA Club World Cup’s maiden edition and will play for a spot in the semi-final of the competition when they face Palmeiras in Philadelphia. Barring their success on the pitch, the Blues have had a couple of good weeks off the field too with Jamie Gittens set to join the club a couple of days after Joao Pedro’s capture was confirmed.

The duo will take the club’s tally of new acquisitions to three for the summer given Liam Delap also joined before the Club World Cup, but there are no signs that the Blues will be slowing down any time soon. Fichajes has reported that they are already looking for their fourth offensive purchase and are prepared to make a £34 million bid for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

Garcia has been having a terrific time under Xabi Alonso in the Club World Cup. Having practically cemented his spot in the starting eleven, the 21-year-old has struck three goals and assisted once in the tournament. Chelsea have taken note of his exploits and are keen on at least testing the waters for the Spaniard by tabling a formal bid sooner rather than later.

Garcia to Chelsea an unlikely proposition

Real Madrid could let Rodrygo Goes depart the club this summer in case a suitable offer comes their way. The Brazilian international has been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks and talks are said to be progressing in the right direction, so in the event of his departure, Los Blancos would like to retain Gonzalo Garcia’s services, more so after his recent form.

And while Chelsea might yet make an initial bid for the striker, it is unlikely that he will be their priority after Liam Delap’s and Joao Pedro’s signings. Enzo Maresca would ideally like to rebuild his defence and midfield, so after Jamie Gittens’ transfer from Borussia Dortmund is confirmed, the Blues might put a pin on acquiring newer attackers for a while.