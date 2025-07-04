Chelsea looking to sign Marc Casado from Barcelona during the transfer window

Chelsea will turn their attention to rebuilding their defensive and midfield departments after making a handful of signings in attack. With Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia the only ones proving reliable in the middle of the park, it is important that the Blues add more depth in the area considering they will be playing in the Champions League next season.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado. As per the source, the Spanish international is ‘highly rated’ by his employers but given their financial worries, they could offload him for the right money and a £43 million figure is something Barca are thought to be looking at to part ways with the La Masia graduate.

Casado a great long-term investment

Marc Casado would be a brilliant purchase for Chelsea for the longer run keeping their sporting project in mind. The 21-year-old is undeniably good and has only fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona due to Hansi Flick’s preference towards a number of other midfielders. Under Enzo Maresca’s system, his passing in tight spaces will be extremely handy when in possession.

He is a great winner of the ball and can compete particularly with Moises Caicedo for a spot in the team, whilst also giving the Chelsea boss with the luxury of employing Enzo Fernandez in a more advanced role. Given the team’s lack of depth in the engine room, he would continue to have consistent minutes as opposed to his sporadic role at Barca.

Besides being a fantastic deep-lying midfielder, Casado can also play as a central defender and at right back, so he will add a lot more versatility to the squad, especially in the former role as Maresca likes to build from the back when his side has the ball.