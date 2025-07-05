Manchester United ‘edging closer’ to signing Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are in negotiations with Brentford for their second signing of the summer in Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have already had a couple of bids turned down by the Bees but are expected to go back with another attempt at landing the 25-year-old as they look to sign newer wingers ahead of next season.

Daily Mail has reported that Bryan Mbeumo’s transfer to Manchester United is ‘edging closer’ and it is expected that the two clubs concerned reach an agreement over a deal close to £65 million.

The exact terms being discussed and any potential add-ons are yet to be known although the signing could now be closed out sooner rather than later.

Mbeumo a key signing for Man United

With 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions last season, Bryan Mbeumo’s numbers will be crucial for Manchester United given their struggle for goals last season.

They scored slightly over a goal per game in 2024/25 but will hope that their issues in the final third will be alleviated with his and Matheus Cunha’s purchases.

United are not expected to encounter any problems with Mbeumo regarding personal terms with a salary just under £200,000 per week already thought to be agreed.

The player’s wage will also fit perfectly with the club’s new salary structure as they look to reduce their overall costs, which is also why they are looking to get rid of some of their highest earners.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are all set to look for greener pastures over the summer and their exits will lead to important inflow of money for Man United and free up a significant portion of their wage liability too.

Once United sign Mbeumo and sell a few others, another striker, a defender and midfielder could all be acquired too.