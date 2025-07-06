Liverpool battling Man Utd to sign Victor Osimhen

Liverpool are reportedly battling Manchester United over a deal to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Nigerian’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent transfer windows. He has been surplus to requirements at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and Chelsea made a formal approach to purchase him last summer but couldn’t manage to agree on personal terms with him.

Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ahli also expressed their interest in him last year but a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition. In the end, Galatasaray signed him on a season-long loan.

Following a successful loan stint with the Cimbom, the 26-year-old is once again available in the market. Al-Hilal were keen on signing him earlier this summer but he rejected a move to the Middle East despite being offered a massive salary proposal.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Osimhen could move to the Premier League this summer as the English clubs have the financial muscle to pull off the deal.

Man Utd are interested in him, while Newcastle United could go for him if they are currently forced to cash-in on talisman, Alexander Isak. Liverpool are said to be the most interested club in signing the Swedish international but the Reds are also in the race to buy the Napoli man.

Battle

Bailey said:

“Don’t rule Liverpool out of the Osimhen situation. Manchester United still like him, you know. Newcastle, if Isak comes to a head, don’t rule them out. “Osimhen, we’re still we only just got to start July. He’s one I would keep an eye on as well for the Premier League. Push is going to come to shove soon but the Premier League clubs have got the bigger pockets with these European teams”

Osimhen has a £63m release clause in his current contract with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season. But the clause will expire in mid-July. Therefore, the Premier League clubs would be able to finalise the operation for a lower fee.

Liverpool want a new striker this summer following Darwin Núñez’s struggle to find regular game time under Arne Slot last term. On the other hand, Man Utd are seeking a new No.9 to replace underperforming Rasmus Hojlund.

Osimhen is a top-class striker and has proven his worth at the highest level, helping Napoli win the Serie A title a few years ago. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.