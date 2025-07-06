Arsenal agree personal terms with Noni Madueke



According to reputed journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has given the ‘green light’ to join Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to bolster their attacking department, and Madueke has recently emerged as a top target. Ornstein now reports that the England international has agreed on personal terms with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have strong relations with Chelsea, having recently signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Gunners have yet to hold talks with their London counterparts for the 23-year-old winger.

Surprise move

Arsenal are yearning for a marquee option on the left side of the attack. They have their sights on landing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and it has emerged that the Brazil international would be open to joining the Gunners if a deal can be struck with Los Blancos.

Amidst this, the club’s pursuit of Madueke is a surprise. The 23-year-old signed for the Blues with a big reputation from PSV two years ago, but has yet to find consistency with his performances. He has managed just 11 goals and 5 assists from 45 games this term.

Madueke started the season as a regular on the right wing, but has played as a left winger over the last few months. While he has caught the eye with his movement and dribbling skills, the Englishman has lacked the final end product on many occasions.

Despite this, the Gunners have pressed forward to finalise personal terms with the Blues star. A summer transfer could be on the cards as the Blues may want to recoup funds after the huge outlay on the likes of Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro over the past week.

Chelsea value Madueke at around £50 million, but The Guardian claim that he could be available for £40 million. Arsenal have the capacity to meet such a figure and the player’s wages should not be a concern for the north London giants.

Madueke only earns £50,000 per week at Stamford Bridge and the Gunners could be prepared to double his package. With Arsenal also keen on Rodrygo, Madueke has probably accepted that he won’t be a guaranteed starter at the club.