Manchester United make surprise attempt to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Matheus Cunha has been Manchester United’s only signing of the summer so far but with Ruben Amorim thought to be discounting Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund from his plans, it is imperative that they sign another striker. With the manager also looking to rebuild several other areas in the team, a low-cost acquisition would work very favourably for the club.

The Sun has reported that the Red Devils are pondering over a surprise transfer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English forward has left Everton as a free agent and is available to snap up on the market. It is believed that the prospect of him joining without too many hurdles to negotiate with, coupled with his experience in England, has compelled United into considering his signing.

Calvert-Lewin not ideal for Man United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin matches Manchester United’s criteria for a transfer from a financial standpoint, although from a sporting perspective, he is far from the capture they should be looking for. With less than 20 goals to his name in the last four Premier League campaigns clubbed, plus a frail fitness record, the club cannot afford to gamble on another unproductive number nine.

Ruben Amorim might as well continue to entrust Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund for another season unless Man United can go for a more potent option in the final third. The Dutchman, in particular, has had decent games when playing as a secondary striker and it will be interesting to see what kind of chemistry he has with Matheus Cunha should he remain at Old Trafford.

United are set to take on Leeds United in less than two weeks in their first pre-season friendly in Stockholm before jetting off to the United States for a few more games. It will be interesting to see if they can make in-roads in the market by then as from the manager’s perspective, it would be beneficial to have new players join as early as they possibly can to get integrated into the team.