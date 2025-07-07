Adarabioyo, Caicedo and James return as Maresca makes 3 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Fluminense

Chelsea continue their inspirational run in the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday evening when they take on South American giants Fluminense in the semi-final of the tournament at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at 8:00pm UK time. After overcoming Palmeiras in the last eight, they are just one step away from the final against Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Enzo Maresca made a few tweaks to his squad in the previous match but those who missed out could come right back into the team this time around. Here is a look at Chelsea’s potential eleven for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to retain his place in between the sticks and continue with his run of starting each of Chelsea’s matches in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Defenders – Reece James did not feature against Palmeiras in the last match but could come back into the team at right back ahead of Malo Gusto. The Blues’ captain has been in good form over the summer. Marc Cucurella could continue on the left side of the back four.

Tosin Adarabioyo could replace Trevoh Chalobah in central defence, while Levi Colwill may retain his place in the heart of the backline.

Caicedo to play in midfield

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez is set to keep his place in the team and feature in the double pivot next to Moises Caicedo, who is expected to come back into the team at Andrey Santos’ expense. Cole Palmer is also likely to continue as the number 10.

Pedro Neto has been playing well on the right flank and barring any surprises, the Portuguese may also keep his place in the team as could Christopher Nkunku on the left wing off the back of some very decent form.

Forward – Liam Delap may lead the line ahead of Joao Pedro and Nicolas Jackson.

Here is how the Blues may look on paper.